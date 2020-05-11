District admin organizes free medical camp at Nathiagali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad on Monday organized a free medical camp at Basic Health Unit (BHU) under Health Outreach programe where specialist doctors have examined more than 100 patients.

In the camp specialist doctors including gynecologists, skin specialists, child specialists and other doctors have examined the patients.

Earlier, the district administration and health department organized free medical camp keeping in view of the difficulties of people in the wake of coronavirus all over the country and to provide medical facilities to the far-flung areas of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Mughees Sanaullah and District Health Officers (DHO) Dr. Faisal Khanzada also visited the medical camp and inquired about the treatment facilities.

DC Abbottabad also met with the local elders and assured them for the provision of basic necessities of life. He also advised people not to visit hospital with minor illnesses. He informed that the district government has also launched `Telemedicine you have'.

He further said the district administration and health department would organize free medical camps under Health Outreach programe in all Tehsils particularly in COVID-19 hit areas.

DHO while speaking on the occasion said they would also organize camps in Havelian, Lora, Boi, Circle Sherwan and Bakot to reduce the burden of patients on hospitals.

In the medical camp besides examination of patients, ECG, Lab tests, and ultrasound facility was also provided. The camp would also continue on Tuesday.