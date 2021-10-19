UrduPoint.com

District Admin Organizes Khatm-e -Nabuwat Conference On 12th Rabbi Ul Awwal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

District admin organizes Khatm-e -Nabuwat conference on 12th Rabbi ul Awwal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated in 8 districts of the Hazara Division on the 12th of Rabbi-ul-Awwal.

The largest program was organized by the district administration Abbottabad under the theme "Khatm-e-Nabuwat and responsibilities of the Muslims".

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan was the chief guest, while addressing the conference he said that all the scholars have highlighted various aspects of the Prophet's (PBUH) life but the most important aspect was the good character which has been taught to us by the Holy Prophet and the Holy Quran.

He said that we have to live our lives following the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), "If we all bring the element of morality into our homes and offices, we will all have great success," adding the ADC said.

Shahab Muhammad Khan stated that our daily life should be lived according to the ways described by the Prophet (PBUH), the success of this world and the hereafter depends on the teachings of the prophet.

Besides officials of the district administration, Ulema of different factions, elders, lawyers, civil society, journalists and students of different schools participated in the conference.

At the end of the program, ADC Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan extended special thanks to all the participants for attending the conference.

Related Topics

World Abbottabad Civil Society Lawyers Muslim All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

4 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

2 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.