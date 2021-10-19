District admin organizes Khatm-e -Nabuwat conference on 12th Rabbi ul Awwal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated in 8 districts of the Hazara Division on the 12th of Rabbi-ul-Awwal.

The largest program was organized by the district administration Abbottabad under the theme "Khatm-e-Nabuwat and responsibilities of the Muslims".

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan was the chief guest, while addressing the conference he said that all the scholars have highlighted various aspects of the Prophet's (PBUH) life but the most important aspect was the good character which has been taught to us by the Holy Prophet and the Holy Quran.

He said that we have to live our lives following the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), "If we all bring the element of morality into our homes and offices, we will all have great success," adding the ADC said.

Shahab Muhammad Khan stated that our daily life should be lived according to the ways described by the Prophet (PBUH), the success of this world and the hereafter depends on the teachings of the prophet.

Besides officials of the district administration, Ulema of different factions, elders, lawyers, civil society, journalists and students of different schools participated in the conference.

At the end of the program, ADC Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan extended special thanks to all the participants for attending the conference.