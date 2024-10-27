District admin organizes rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) On the occasion of Black Day, the District Administration Abbottabad Sunday organized a special event to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters suffering from Indian oppression.

Students from local schools participated enthusiastically and showcased their support through Kashmiri songs and speeches. Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Khan Turo while addressing the participants about the historical context of Kashmir and its current challenges, condemned the ongoing atrocities against Kashmiris and reassured them of continued support.

He also emphasized that one day they would achieve freedom from Indian oppression, affirming that "Kashmir will become Pakistan.

" District Officer Jotath Talal Saleem, District education Officers both male and female, and President of All Traders Naeem Awan were also present at the event.

The rally was attended by a large number of participants including district officials, educators, students, trader representatives, and local citizens, began at Government High school No. 3 and concluded at the Press Club.

Demonstrators raised slogans in favour of Kashmir, displayed banners, and vocally protested against Indian oppression while expressing their solidarity with the Kashmiris.