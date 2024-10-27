Open Menu

District Admin Organizes Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

District admin organizes rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) On the occasion of Black Day, the District Administration Abbottabad Sunday organized a special event to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters suffering from Indian oppression.

Students from local schools participated enthusiastically and showcased their support through Kashmiri songs and speeches. Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Khan Turo while addressing the participants about the historical context of Kashmir and its current challenges, condemned the ongoing atrocities against Kashmiris and reassured them of continued support.

He also emphasized that one day they would achieve freedom from Indian oppression, affirming that "Kashmir will become Pakistan.

" District Officer Jotath Talal Saleem, District education Officers both male and female, and President of All Traders Naeem Awan were also present at the event.

The rally was attended by a large number of participants including district officials, educators, students, trader representatives, and local citizens, began at Government High school No. 3 and concluded at the Press Club.

Demonstrators raised slogans in favour of Kashmir, displayed banners, and vocally protested against Indian oppression while expressing their solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Education Abbottabad Male Sunday Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

21 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

22 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan