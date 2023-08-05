Open Menu

District Admin Organizes Rally To 'Youm-e-Istehsal E Kashmir'

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

District admin organizes rally to 'Youm-e-Istehsal e Kashmir'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration organized a rally and seminar to express solidarity with brave Kashmiris on the eve of 'Youm-e-Istehsal e Kashmir', here Saturday.

The atmosphere of the city of Saints echoed with the slogans of 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan'.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue (ADCR) Nauman Afzal led the grand rally.

All district departments including education, Health, WASA, MWMC, Metropolitan corporation, traders, and civil society participated.

The participants were holding slogans against Indian atrocities by carrying Kashmiri flags.

Speaking on this occasion, ADCR Nauman Afzal said that the state of Pakistan always stood by Kashmir brethren.

He urged the international community to play its role to resolve the Kashmir issue.

India should immediately stop the atrocities and provide the Kashmiri people with the right to self-determination, he added.

The participants of the rally condemned Indian atrocities by making a chain of human hands.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Education Civil Society

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

22 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution receives global standard certif ..

Public Prosecution receives global standard certification for effective governan ..

32 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thosh ..

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

6 hours ago
 New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

14 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

15 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

15 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan