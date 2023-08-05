District admin organizes rally to 'Youm-e-Istehsal e Kashmir'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration organized a rally and seminar to express solidarity with brave Kashmiris on the eve of 'Youm-e-Istehsal e Kashmir', here Saturday.

The atmosphere of the city of Saints echoed with the slogans of 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan'.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue (ADCR) Nauman Afzal led the grand rally.

All district departments including education, Health, WASA, MWMC, Metropolitan corporation, traders, and civil society participated.

The participants were holding slogans against Indian atrocities by carrying Kashmiri flags.

Speaking on this occasion, ADCR Nauman Afzal said that the state of Pakistan always stood by Kashmir brethren.

He urged the international community to play its role to resolve the Kashmir issue.

India should immediately stop the atrocities and provide the Kashmiri people with the right to self-determination, he added.

The participants of the rally condemned Indian atrocities by making a chain of human hands.