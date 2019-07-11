UrduPoint.com
District Admin Peshawar Abolished Encroachment From Graveyard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:10 PM

District admin Peshawar abolished encroachment from graveyard

District administration Peshawar abolished encroachment mafia from the graveyard near Customs Chowk on Pishtakhara Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar abolished encroachment mafia from the graveyard near Customs Chowk on Pishtakhara Road.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Inayatullah Khan along with Assistant Commissioner Under-Training (UT) and demolition staff of Town-III carried out operation against illegally established cabins in the graveyard near Customs Chowk.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any kind of unpleasant incident.

During the operation, seven illegally constructed cabins were demolished through heavy machinery to abolish the occupation of encroachment mafia.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has directed the officers for the monitoring of the graveyard and stern action including the sending of encroachers into jail in case of re-establishment of encroachments.

