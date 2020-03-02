District admin Peshawar arrests 31 persons on various charges

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration Peshawar Monday arrested the managers of five petrol pumps for filling fuel to motorcyclists without wearing helmets while 26 others were arrested for profiteering and erecting encroachments outside their shops on Warsak Road

The arrested profiteers and encroachers were included nanbais, fruit & vegetable sellers, milkmen, grocers, butchers and others .

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Shah Alam, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi inspected various petrol pumps on Warsak Road and arrested the managers of five filling stations for fueling motorcyclists without wearing helmets.

Furthermore, 12 more arrested for profiteering and erecting encroachments outside their shops in Warsak Road area.

Similarly, AAC City Shahabuddin carried out raids in Faqirabad and Dalazak Road and arrested 14 persons for overcharging consumers and erecting encroachments.