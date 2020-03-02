UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Peshawar Arrests 31 Persons On Various Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:42 PM

District admin Peshawar arrests 31 persons on various charges

District administration Peshawar Monday arrested the managers of five petrol pumps for filling fuel to motorcyclists without wearing helmets while 26 others were arrested for profiteering and erecting encroachments outside their shops on Warsak Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday arrested the managers of five petrol pumps for filling fuel to motorcyclists without wearing helmets while 26 others were arrested for profiteering and erecting encroachments outside their shops on Warsak Road.

The arrested profiteers and encroachers were included nanbais, fruit & vegetable sellers, milkmen, grocers, butchers and others .

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Shah Alam, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi inspected various petrol pumps on Warsak Road and arrested the managers of five filling stations for fueling motorcyclists without wearing helmets.

Furthermore, 12 more arrested for profiteering and erecting encroachments outside their shops in Warsak Road area.

Similarly, AAC City Shahabuddin carried out raids in Faqirabad and Dalazak Road and arrested 14 persons for overcharging consumers and erecting encroachments.

Related Topics

Peshawar Petrol Road Shah Alam Afridi

Recent Stories

Sindh govt urged to restore Agriculture Produce Ac ..

17 minutes ago

3-day Seerat Conference at Government College Wome ..

17 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather likely in most parts during nex ..

17 minutes ago

Ijaz Shah, Palestinian ambassador discuss matters ..

17 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister reviews uplift schemes

17 minutes ago

Secy interior asked to probe record of missing arm ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.