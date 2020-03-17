District admin Peshawar takes 1200kgs polythene bags into possession

Crackdown of the district administration Peshawar against polythene plastic shopping bag is continued as 1200 kilogram plastic bags were taken into possession from different localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Crackdown of the district administration Peshawar against polythene plastic shopping bag is continued as 1200 kilogram plastic bags were taken into possession from different localities.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shah Alam, Dr.Ihteshamul-Haq inspected various shops on Pajgi Road while AC (Mathani), Rizwana Dar carried out checking in Mathani Bazaar and other localities and took 1200 kilograms plastic polythene bags into possession and arrested four shopkeepers.

It is worth mentioning that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had banned polythene bags and district administration in light of those directives is busy in crackdown against plastic shopping bags.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has warned trading community for the use of alternative bio-degradable shopping bags, otherwise stern action would be taken against them and beside the plastic shopping bags into possession will also arrest the owner of the shop. All Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) have been issued directives in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner has vowed that crackdown against polythene plastic bag would continue till its completion abolition.