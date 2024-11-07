Open Menu

District Admin, Police Issue Red Alert To Combat Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:37 PM

District admin, police issue red alert to combat smog

The district administration and police have issued a red alert, mobilising all departments to take urgent action against rising smog levels in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The district administration and police have issued a red alert, mobilising all departments to take urgent action against rising smog levels in the city.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu and City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar presided over a meeting here on Thursday, joined by SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCR) Muhammad Saif, to outline a coordinated approach for controlling smog.

During the meeting, officials resolved to launch an intensified crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles and polluting brick kilns. Special joint teams comprising district administration and police officers have been formed to dismantle kilns operating illegally.

Additionally, the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has been instructed to immediately impound vehicles found emitting excessive smoke.

A zero-tolerance policy has been implemented to protect residents from hazardous air pollution, DC said and directed the Waste Management Company (MWMC) to take strict action against individuals who burn waste, a significant contributor to smog.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar assured full support from law enforcement, promising immediate legal action against brick kiln owners and the detention of polluting vehicles. The district’s comprehensive anti-smog measures reflect an intensified commitment to improving air quality and safeguarding public health, the CPO said.

Related Topics

Police Company Vehicles RTA Alert All From

Recent Stories

British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contrib ..

British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empow ..

2 minutes ago
 KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

12 minutes ago
 Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat

Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat

5 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Shafay m ..

5 minutes ago
 Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices ..

Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices with Imran Khan

31 minutes ago
 IGHDS organises worksop on climate change for old ..

IGHDS organises worksop on climate change for old farmers of Sindh

6 minutes ago
BISP cash disbursement process inspects

BISP cash disbursement process inspects

6 minutes ago
 World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters to Di ..

World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters to Discuss Digital Pakistan Develop ..

28 minutes ago
 Japan, KP Police, UNDP jointly inaugurate newly mo ..

Japan, KP Police, UNDP jointly inaugurate newly model police stations

6 minutes ago
 Alkhidmat Foundation inaugurates IT center at drug ..

Alkhidmat Foundation inaugurates IT center at drug rehabilitation center

28 minutes ago
 Super-seeders to help dispose of paddy residue wit ..

Super-seeders to help dispose of paddy residue without burning

6 minutes ago
 Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation sl ..

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan