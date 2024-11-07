District Admin, Police Issue Red Alert To Combat Smog
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:37 PM
The district administration and police have issued a red alert, mobilising all departments to take urgent action against rising smog levels in the city
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu and City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar presided over a meeting here on Thursday, joined by SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCR) Muhammad Saif, to outline a coordinated approach for controlling smog.
During the meeting, officials resolved to launch an intensified crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles and polluting brick kilns. Special joint teams comprising district administration and police officers have been formed to dismantle kilns operating illegally.
Additionally, the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has been instructed to immediately impound vehicles found emitting excessive smoke.
A zero-tolerance policy has been implemented to protect residents from hazardous air pollution, DC said and directed the Waste Management Company (MWMC) to take strict action against individuals who burn waste, a significant contributor to smog.
CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar assured full support from law enforcement, promising immediate legal action against brick kiln owners and the detention of polluting vehicles. The district’s comprehensive anti-smog measures reflect an intensified commitment to improving air quality and safeguarding public health, the CPO said.
