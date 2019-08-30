District admin, police observe 'Kashmir Hour' to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Rawalpindi District Administration and Rawalpindi district police on the call of the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday observed "Kashmir Hour" at noon to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir

A solidarity rally was organized in this regard near Kutchery Chowk, which was attended among others by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Tufail, City Police Officer Rawalpindi, DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana, parliamentarians, police officers, members of District Bar Association, Civil Society members, religious scholars, teachers, district officers, Civil Defence and Rescue-1122 employees and a large number of students.

Federal Minister for Aviation was also present on the occasion.

Sirens were blared at 1200 hours besides playing national and Kashmiri anthems.

The demonstrators chanted full throat slogans "Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad, Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan, Pak Army Zindabad" and others.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan addressing the participants said that the "Kashmir Hour" was observed to show the world that Pakistani nation is standing with the Kashmiris.

He said, the Kashmiris of Occupied Kashmir have rendered unforgettable sacrifices to get freedom from Indian yoke adding, Kashmiris would succeed in their freedom struggle no matter what coercive measures are taken to suppress them.

Indian forces were committing atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and violating human rights, he said adding that 25 days curfew in occupied Kashmir has doubled the miseries of Kashmiris.

Indian steps have put the regional peace at stake as Indian prime minister made a historic blunder. He said Pakistan was standing with people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi illegally tried to change status of occupied Kashmir which has put the peace of the entire region in danger.

He said, all peace loving people of the world were condemning the Indian prime minister's steps.

The minister said, "We strongly condemn fascist move of India on occupied Kashmir which put regional peace at risk."A large number of Rawalpindi district police personnel on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana participated in the rally.