District Admin, Police Should Make Arrangements To Facilitate Masses: Chohan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

District admin, Police should make arrangements to facilitate masses: Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday directed the district administration and Police to make arrangements to facilitate the people so that they could face minimum problems in coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had launched awareness campaign 'stay home, remain safe' for safety from coronavirus.

He mentioned, "We should follow the slogan 'stay home, remain safe' to cope with coronavirus." He further requested the general public to adopt government's instructions as these ones were in favour of the masses against corona war.

