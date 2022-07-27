District admin prepared to deal with possible flood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Aleeza Rehan said the district administration was fully prepared to deal with possible floods due to torrential rains.

She said this while talking to APP after the visit to riverine areas on Wednesday.

She said people living near the river Chenab had been directed to move safer places, adding that all possible steps were being taken to protect lives and properties of the masses.

She said that directions had been issued to the livestock department that the vaccination mobileteams should start vaccination of animals at the earliest.