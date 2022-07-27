UrduPoint.com

District Admin Prepared To Deal With Possible Flood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2022 | 04:30 PM

District admin prepared to deal with possible flood

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Aleeza Rehan said the district administration was fully prepared to deal with possible floods due to torrential rains.

She said this while talking to APP after the visit to riverine areas on Wednesday.

She said people living near the river Chenab had been directed to move safer places, adding that all possible steps were being taken to protect lives and properties of the masses.

She said that directions had been issued to the livestock department that the vaccination mobileteams should start vaccination of animals at the earliest.

Related Topics

Visit Kot Momin All Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start ..

Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start of Imam, Babar

2 minutes ago
 Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

1 hour ago
 The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric C ..

The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

2 hours ago
 Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D ..

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.