District Admin Prepares Comprehensive Assessment Of Livestock Losses In Upper Kohistan
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Tariq Ali Khan Friday chaired a meeting focused on compensation for livestock losses resulting from recent events. The meeting was attended by the district administration, the Revenue Department, the Livestock Department and other relevant bodies.
During the meeting, the procedures for compensating individuals affected by livestock deaths due to heavy rains and natural disasters were discussed. Deputy Commissioner Khan instructed officials to swiftly prepare a comprehensive assessment of livestock losses, ensuring that affected individuals receive compensation in a timely and transparent manner.
Emphasizing the importance of efficiency, the Deputy Commissioner stated that any delays or mismanagement in the compensation process would not be tolerated. He directed the officials of concerned departments to immediately visit affected areas and prioritize the resolution of issues faced by the community.
The DC assured the participants that the government’s compensation package would be expedited and made transparent to ease the hardships of affected individuals. He urged relevant departments to finalize the verification process for compensation claims as quickly as possible, reinforcing the need for transparency at every level.
The meeting also addressed the necessary documentation and requirements for individuals seeking compensation. It was agreed that an awareness campaign would be launched at both the tehsil and district levels to ensure the public is informed and has access to all necessary information for claiming compensation.
The Deputy Commissioner concluded by stressing the importance of prioritizing public convenience throughout the compensation process, assuring individuals that their compensation would be delivered promptly and transparently.
