District Admin prepares plan to facilitate people on Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :District Administration prepared a comprehensive plan to facilitate the people on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to official sources here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said that task force had started working to ensure best arrangements at bus stops and railway stations for passengers.

She said that special campaign had also been initiated for cleanliness of Mosques, 'Eidgahs', public parks and other recreational spots.

Rafia Haider said that special duty rosters had been issued in District headquarter hospitals and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals.

DC said that strict action was being taken against those charging extra fares from passengers.2,124 vehicles had been checked in this regard and 65 had been fined for overcharging, she added.

She further said that fine had been imposed on 19 vehicles for overloading.

Rafia Haider said that caretaker Punjab Chief Minister was himself monitoring special arrangements being made to facilitate people on Eid-ul-Fitr.