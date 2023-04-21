UrduPoint.com

District Admin Prepares Plan To Facilitate People On Eid-ul-Fitr

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

District Admin prepares plan to facilitate people on Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :District Administration prepared a comprehensive plan to facilitate the people on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to official sources here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said that task force had started working to ensure best arrangements at bus stops and railway stations for passengers.

She said that special campaign had also been initiated for cleanliness of Mosques, 'Eidgahs', public parks and other recreational spots.

Rafia Haider said that special duty rosters had been issued in District headquarter hospitals and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals.

DC said that strict action was being taken against those charging extra fares from passengers.2,124 vehicles had been checked in this regard and 65 had been fined for overcharging, she added.

She further said that fine had been imposed on 19 vehicles for overloading.

Rafia Haider said that caretaker Punjab Chief Minister was himself monitoring special arrangements being made to facilitate people on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Fine Vehicles From Best

Recent Stories

DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA ..

DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA region 2022

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from hea ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from heads of Arab, Islamic states

1 hour ago
 Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with he ..

Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with heritage-rooted activities

1 hour ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being obse ..

Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being observed today

2 hours ago
 UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in chi ..

UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in childhood vaccines, with 44% drop ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zahe ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.