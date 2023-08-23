District admin prioritizes education standards and facilities in Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Wednesday has said that the District administration of Abbottabad has affirmed its commitment to enhancing education standards and facilities by taking necessary measures for their improvement

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Wednesday has said that the District administration of Abbottabad has affirmed its commitment to enhancing education standards and facilities by taking necessary measures for their improvement.

He expressed these views while chairing the District Steering Committee of the Education Department convened to discuss these critical issues.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal stressed the vital role of the Department of Education and the Education Monitoring Authority in monitoring and implementing standardized education across all district schools. He said that it should be ensured that the focus remains on providing children with improved educational opportunities in a conducive environment.

District Monitoring Officer of the Education Monitoring Authority Abbottabad Adeela Qureshi, presented an overview of the progress achieved in previous steering committee meetings.

Khalid Iqbal directed the Education Department to address the facilities gap in schools, clear instructions were issued to the District Education Officer (DEO) female outlining the strategies for enhancing education quality and ensuring the provision of essential facilities in schools.

A comprehensive briefing was also provided regarding the recent matriculation examination results.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal highlighted the significance of adopting innovative teaching methods. He emphasized their effective implementation to cater to the needs of students engaged in remote education. Furthermore, directives were issued pertaining to the appointment of administrative staff for schools, uninterrupted water and electricity supply, school maintenance, and related concerns.

The meeting was attended by District Education Officer (DEO) male Tanveer Ahmed, Adeela Qureshi of the Education Monitoring Authority, Deputy District Education Officers male and female, representatives from the Communication and Works Department, sports Department officials, and various Education Department officers.