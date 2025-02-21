Open Menu

District Admin Prioritizes Resolving Public Grievances At Doorstep

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM

District admin prioritizes resolving public grievances at doorstep

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) To promptly resolve public grievances, the District Administration of Abbottabad organized an Open Court at the TMA Office in Tehsil Lora, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan along with Member Provincial Assembly Raja Jabba Abbasi.

A large number of people attended the session and presented their issues before the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan stated that the top priority of the district administration is to resolve issues faced by residents of both urban and rural areas at their doorstep.

He highlighted that Open Courts are being organized in remote areas to provide timely and effective solutions to public problems. He assured that the district administration is taking all possible measures to address public concerns, and this initiative will continue in the future.

MPA Rajab Abbasi emphasized the government's commitment to public welfare, stating that efforts are being made at all levels to alleviate public difficulties.

He assured that all possible resources would be utilized to ensure the provision of development projects and basic facilities to the people.

During the Open Court, detailed discussions were held on issues related to health, sanitation, water supply, land acquisition, WAPDA, revenue, public health, and other public concerns.

The Deputy Commissioner issued on-the-spot directives to officials of the relevant departments to resolve public complaints. He also took immediate notice of several issues and requested detailed reports for their resolution.

The Open Court was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal, District Health Officer Dr. Sardar Shakeel Sarwar, TMO Lora, representatives from Local Government, DEO Male and Female, SDO Public Health, SDO C&W, representatives from District Police, District Director Agriculture, Livestock Representative, DFC, AD Industries, Tehsildar Lora, Girdawar Circle, Revenue Staff, and other officials from relevant departments.

They assured their full cooperation in resolving public issues.

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

5 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

20 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

20 minutes ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

20 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

20 minutes ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

1 hour ago
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

1 hour ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

1 hour ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to ..

Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford Univers ..

1 hour ago
 Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakee ..

Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC tol ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan