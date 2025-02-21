District admin prioritizes resolving public grievances at doorstep

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) To promptly resolve public grievances, the District Administration of Abbottabad organized an Open Court at the TMA Office in Tehsil Lora, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan along with Member Provincial Assembly Raja Jabba Abbasi.

A large number of people attended the session and presented their issues before the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan stated that the top priority of the district administration is to resolve issues faced by residents of both urban and rural areas at their doorstep.

He highlighted that Open Courts are being organized in remote areas to provide timely and effective solutions to public problems. He assured that the district administration is taking all possible measures to address public concerns, and this initiative will continue in the future.

MPA Rajab Abbasi emphasized the government's commitment to public welfare, stating that efforts are being made at all levels to alleviate public difficulties.

He assured that all possible resources would be utilized to ensure the provision of development projects and basic facilities to the people.

During the Open Court, detailed discussions were held on issues related to health, sanitation, water supply, land acquisition, WAPDA, revenue, public health, and other public concerns.

The Deputy Commissioner issued on-the-spot directives to officials of the relevant departments to resolve public complaints. He also took immediate notice of several issues and requested detailed reports for their resolution.

The Open Court was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal, District Health Officer Dr. Sardar Shakeel Sarwar, TMO Lora, representatives from Local Government, DEO Male and Female, SDO Public Health, SDO C&W, representatives from District Police, District Director Agriculture, Livestock Representative, DFC, AD Industries, Tehsildar Lora, Girdawar Circle, Revenue Staff, and other officials from relevant departments.

They assured their full cooperation in resolving public issues.