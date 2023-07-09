Open Menu

District Admin Prohibits Dumping Of Solid Waste, Construction Material In Nullahs

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

District Admin prohibits dumping of solid waste, construction material in Nullahs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema under Section-144 imposed in Rawalpindi, has prohibited dumping of solid waste and construction material in Nullah Lai, its tributaries and other major drainage nullahs.

According to a district administration spokesman, the violators of the order had been warned of strict action on dumping solid waste and building material into Nullah Lai, its tributaries and other major Nullahs which is causing blockages and hindering the natural flow of water which not only creates an unhygienic environment but also increases the risk of waterborne disease for the residents.

Under Section-144, swimming/bathing in Nullah Lai, its tributaries and other major Nullahs particularly during monsoon season poses immediate danger and serious consequences, including the risk of drowning.

The order issued by DC Rawalpindi to remain in force for a period of seven days i.e July 5 to July 11 within the revenue limits of Rawalpindi.

According to the order, no one would be allowed to dump solid waste and construction material into Nullahs.

Similarly, bathing/swing in Nullahs would also be prohibited during the period.

