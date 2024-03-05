District Admin Provides Financial Assistance To Bereaved Family
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Ahmed Mughees and Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood Tuesday visited Tandhara Kallan area where due to torrential rains and landslides, the cattle farm land of Imran was swept away, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old girl
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Ahmed Mughees and Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood Tuesday visited Tandhara Kallan area where due to torrential rains and landslides, the cattle farm land of Imran was swept away, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old girl.
They inspected the house and offered condolences to the family.
They expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of valuable lives and provided financial assistance to the affected family.
A revenue report has been prepared for the rehabilitation of the house and removal of damages, and further assistance will be provided to the affected family accordingly.
