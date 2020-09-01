UrduPoint.com
District Admin Put On Toes To Cope With Possible Flood

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:38 PM

The district government was on toes to cope with the possible flood in Nullah Leh as the authorities had taken solid steps by taking preemptive measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The district government was on toes to cope with the possible flood in Nullah Leh as the authorities had taken solid steps by taking preemptive measures.

The district management had canceled holidays of all staff of Rescue 1112, health, allied hospitals, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to take up any emergent situation arising due to expected rainy spell.

Meanwhile, the Punjab model emergency service Rescue 1122 was fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in the Leh Nullah during the monsoon season.

According to Rescue 1122, the rescue staff would be on standby to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood stricken people in low-lying areas.

The Rescue 1122 had requested people, not to stand on the banks of low-lying areas along Leh Nullah during flood and follow instructions given by the flood control room.

According to meteorological department, rain-wind/thunder showers are expected in Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. While,heavy falls are also likely to occur in Northeastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

