District admin raids on profiteers, imposed 30000 rupee fine

District administration Abbottabad Monday while taking action regarding price control and health protection conducted raids in various areas of the city, imposed 30000 rupees fine and registered 6 FIRs against shopkeepers

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Ali Sher Khan Khalil along with Live Stock Specialists and the Tehsil Sanitary Inspector conducted raids on various areas of the city.

They inspected the implementation of the rate list and examined milk, poultry, chicken, meat, general stores, hotels, and other shops.

After laboratory checks for adulterated milk, sale of substandard meat, sale of meat from sick animals, and violation of health protection principles, immediate actions were taken, resulting in a fine of Rs. 23,000 imposed and an FIR against 6 shopkeepers was registered and confiscated 5 kilograms of plastic bags.