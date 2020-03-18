UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Rawalpindi Orders Closure Of Public Places For Three Weeks

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

District Admin Rawalpindi orders closure of public places for three weeks

The district administration on Wednesday ordered closure of all the gyms/physical fitness centers, swimming pools and kids play areas for a period of three weeks as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday ordered closure of all the gyms/physical fitness centers, swimming pools and kids play areas for a period of three weeks as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by deputy commissioner, all the shrines of the district would also remain close for public for a period of three weeks.

According to a district administration spokesman, there was no need use face-mask as a precautionary measure unless a person was suffering from flu.

He said the citizens should keep their hands and body clean to prevent coronavirus.

Related Topics

All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments rolls out measures to help comba ..

21 minutes ago

Airlift SuspenAirlift Suspends Operations amid Cor ..

30 minutes ago

Distt Admin closes hotels, restaurants, tourists' ..

4 minutes ago

All bodybuilding contests postponed till June 2020 ..

4 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority seeks suggestions fr ..

4 minutes ago

RTA starts trial run of autonomous vehicle at Expo ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.