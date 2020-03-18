District Admin Rawalpindi orders closure of public places for three weeks

The district administration on Wednesday ordered closure of all the gyms/physical fitness centers, swimming pools and kids play areas for a period of three weeks as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday ordered closure of all the gyms/physical fitness centers, swimming pools and kids play areas for a period of three weeks as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by deputy commissioner, all the shrines of the district would also remain close for public for a period of three weeks.

According to a district administration spokesman, there was no need use face-mask as a precautionary measure unless a person was suffering from flu.

He said the citizens should keep their hands and body clean to prevent coronavirus.