District Admin Rawalpindi Orders Closure Of Public Places For Three Weeks
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:47 PM
The district administration on Wednesday ordered closure of all the gyms/physical fitness centers, swimming pools and kids play areas for a period of three weeks as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday ordered closure of all the gyms/physical fitness centers, swimming pools and kids play areas for a period of three weeks as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.
According to a notification issued by deputy commissioner, all the shrines of the district would also remain close for public for a period of three weeks.
According to a district administration spokesman, there was no need use face-mask as a precautionary measure unless a person was suffering from flu.
He said the citizens should keep their hands and body clean to prevent coronavirus.