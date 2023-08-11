District admin ready to celebrate 76th I-Day with national fervor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration chalked out a special plan to celebrate 76th Independence Day (Jashn-e-Azadi) with national fervor.

The main flag hoisting ceremony would be held at the Commissioner Complex on 14th August. The divisional commissioner Silwat Saeed with Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar will unfurl the national flag. Later, both officers will visit jails, hospitals and welfare institutions.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar has assigned targets to all the departments to conduct the 'Independence Day' celebrations in a befitting manner.

He also directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements, better traffic management as well as parking arrangements.

He also invited the citizens to participate in 'Independence Day' celebrations with enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson to the district administration while sharing the details of programs here on Friday said that all public as well as private institutions, hospitals, educational institutions and historical buildings were being illuminated with colourful lights and buntings, besides hoisting the national flag.

The daily musical programs will be held at Bagh-e-Jinnah from 6 p.m. to late night till August 13. Local singers will perform national songs during the musical nights.

Various contests including song ,speech would be held among students of schools, colleges and universities at the municipal corporation on August 12.

The plantation will also be made in collaboration with Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and a private school near Narwala bypass under "Green Flag- Lush Green Faisalabad" slogan on August 13.

At least 25 floats prepared by various educational institutions and private organizations in reference with 'Independence Day' will be placed in the canal from Thatta canal bridge to Kashmir bridge on August 13 which will remain the center of attraction for the general public till August 16.

Fireworks will be displayed simultaneously in three places, Koh Noor city legacy tower, Al-Fateh super store, canal road and Bagh-e-Jinnah at midnight of August 13-14.

An exhibition of handicrafts will continue from morning to night at Bagh Jinnah From 11th to 13th August. Marathon race will take place at 9 a.m. on August 14,while Kabaddi match will be played at Bhaiwala in the evening on August 14. The heavy bikes rally at 6 p.m. was among the main features of the Jashn-e-azadi celebrations.

A waterfall will be inaugurated at Abdullahpur Chowk on August 14, while a grand musical program will be held at Iqbal Stadium at night on the same day. Famous singers will perform Dil Dil Pakistan and other national songs in the musical program.