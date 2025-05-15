District admin reaffirms commitment to supporting survivors of SGBV

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The district administration here on Thursday reiterated its resolve to ensure protection, justice, and support for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Relief Uzma Mukarram visited the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) established within the Department of Forensic Medicine, Toxicology, and DNA Profiling at Khyber Medical College.

During the visit, the ADC reviewed various sections of the facility, including the clinical examination area, counseling room, and coordination office.

Dr Hakeem Afridi and the ARCC team briefed her on the cell’s mission to deliver integrated and dignified support to survivors through collaborative efforts between police, prosecution, and other staff.

The ADC praised the initiative and emphasized the need to strengthen institutional coordination, enhance logistical support, and build staff capacity for better service delivery.

It was pertinent to mention here that the ARCC was a dedicated facility aimed at providing prompt and effective support to individuals affected by SGBV. It offered forensic examination, legal assistance, psychological counseling, and other critical services—all under one roof.