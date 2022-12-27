District admin recovers encroached land of Rs.1260 mln

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration Abbottabad while taking action against encroachment on waterway land in Mirpur-1and demolished more than 10 permanent encroachments on the 25 Kanal 5 Marle area of the waterway with the help of heavy machinery.

According to the details, during the anti-encroachment operation, land worth more than 1260 million rupees was also recovered.

The operation was started under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim, on the waterway along with Mirpur-1 Forest Check Post.

During the operation, 25 Kanals and 5 Marles of land were released by demolishing encroachments using heavy machinery.

Following the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, Abbottabad, action is being taken against encroachments across the district. Encroachments on waterways and drains across the city are strictly monitored to address the city's sewerage problems on a priority basis to avoid future flooding.