UrduPoint.com

District Admin Recovers Three Marla Encroached Land From Kakul Village

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 07:26 PM

District admin recovers three Marla encroached land from Kakul village

The district administration on Thursday while taking notice of encroachment in Kakul started an anti-encroachment drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration on Thursday while taking notice of encroachment in Kakul started an anti-encroachment drive.

Land grabbers have encroached and violated the district council's route by occupying more than three canals of land.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood conducted a visit to the site along with revenue staff, police, and the enforcement team of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad. The encroachments on three canals and three marla land/routes were cleared, and the possession was handed over to TMA Abbottabad.

Following the instructions of the deputy commissioner Abbottabad, strict action was taken against encroachments throughout the district. Strict measures are being implemented in the entire city, including the suburban areas, Nullahs, ravines and District Council's roads, and all other encroachments.

These measures have been taken in order to resolve traffic management and sewage issues on a permanent basis and ensure the provision of maximum facilities for the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Visit Traffic SITE All

Recent Stories

PO involved in firing on police party arrested

PO involved in firing on police party arrested

51 seconds ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes up ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes up KCR project to resolve its lan ..

54 seconds ago
 Swiss court upholds ex-Liberian warlord's 20-year- ..

Swiss court upholds ex-Liberian warlord's 20-year-sentence

56 seconds ago
 Unknown Device Explodes in Russia's Belgorod, Two ..

Unknown Device Explodes in Russia's Belgorod, Two People Injured - Governor

58 seconds ago
 Dubai Investments showcases its powerhouse status ..

12 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Boosting of Bil ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Boosting of Bilateral Cooperation With Moldov ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.