District admin recovers three Marla encroached land from Kakul village

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration on Thursday while taking notice of encroachment in Kakul started an anti-encroachment drive.

Land grabbers have encroached and violated the district council's route by occupying more than three canals of land.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood conducted a visit to the site along with revenue staff, police, and the enforcement team of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad. The encroachments on three canals and three marla land/routes were cleared, and the possession was handed over to TMA Abbottabad.

Following the instructions of the deputy commissioner Abbottabad, strict action was taken against encroachments throughout the district. Strict measures are being implemented in the entire city, including the suburban areas, Nullahs, ravines and District Council's roads, and all other encroachments.

These measures have been taken in order to resolve traffic management and sewage issues on a permanent basis and ensure the provision of maximum facilities for the citizens.