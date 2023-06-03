District admin reduces roti price by Rs 5

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Saturday chaired a meeting regarding the reduction of the price of 120-gram tandoori roti in the district.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Nanbai Association and other stakeholders. After detailed deliberation, the rate of roti (flatbread) was decreased to Rs. 20 from Rs. 25, as the tandoor owners were previously purchasing 80 kg wheat flour bags at a price of Rs. 15,000, whereas now the price had been reduced to Rs. 12,000.

Addressing the meeting, the DC mentioned that the benefit of reduced flour prices should be passed on to the public. He directed all magistrates and the District food Controller to closely monitor tandoors in the market and take strict action against those selling roti at higher than the prescribed rate and below the weight of 120 grams.

Khalid Iqbal also urged the citizens to immediately inform the district administration and the District Food Controller if they found any tandoor owner violating the prescribed rate and weight.

In order to implement the new price of tandoori roti in Havelian tehsil, Assistant Commissioner Lubana Iqbal has assured that severe penalties and imprisonment will be imposed on tandoor owners in Havelian who sell roti at prices higher than the official rates and below the prescribed weight.

Lubani Iqbal visited various locations in the market to check the prices and quality of goods and imposed heavy fines on sellers involved in profiteering. On this occasion, she said that the price of flour had decreased significantly in the market, and it was necessary for the public to get benefit from this relief.

The district administration had issued an official notification for the standard rate of Rs. 20 per 12-gram tandoori roti, the AC said and warned that violators would be dealt with iron hands.