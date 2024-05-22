Open Menu

District Admin Reduces Tandoori Roti, Bakery Items, Sweet Prices In District

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 11:40 AM

District admin reduces Tandoori Roti, bakery items, sweet prices in district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The district administration of Abbottabad Wednesday has announced a significant price reduction for a 120-gram tandoori roti and set the price at 15 rupees.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Price Review Committee of Abbottabad district, in compliance with provincial government directives following a decrease in flour prices.

In response to the reduced prices, the public is encouraged to report any complaints to the Department of food Office in Abbottabad, either in person, in writing, or via phone.

Alongside the reduction in tandoori roti prices, the administration has also issued a new price list for various bakery items and sweets, reflecting the significant drop in wheat prices. According to the updated list, first-Grade mixed sweets price would be 700 rupees, Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun, 750 rupees, Milky Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Milky Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees, Plain Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Plain Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees.

For second-grade items including mixed sweets 660 rupees per kilogram, Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun 700 rupees, Milky Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Mily Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees, Plain Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Plain Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees,

For third-grade items, mixed sweets 600 rupees, Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun 650 rupees, Milky Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Milky Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees, Plain Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Plain Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees.

The citizens of Abbottabad have expressed their appreciation for the district administration's initiative to lower the prices of essential items like roti and bakery products, acknowledging the positive impact on household budgets.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Price Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

14 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

12 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

12 hours ago
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

12 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

12 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

12 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

12 hours ago
 China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inaugurat ..

China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech

12 hours ago
 DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of vio ..

DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan