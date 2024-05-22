District Admin Reduces Tandoori Roti, Bakery Items, Sweet Prices In District
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The district administration of Abbottabad Wednesday has announced a significant price reduction for a 120-gram tandoori roti and set the price at 15 rupees.
This decision was made during a meeting of the Price Review Committee of Abbottabad district, in compliance with provincial government directives following a decrease in flour prices.
In response to the reduced prices, the public is encouraged to report any complaints to the Department of food Office in Abbottabad, either in person, in writing, or via phone.
Alongside the reduction in tandoori roti prices, the administration has also issued a new price list for various bakery items and sweets, reflecting the significant drop in wheat prices. According to the updated list, first-Grade mixed sweets price would be 700 rupees, Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun, 750 rupees, Milky Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Milky Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees, Plain Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Plain Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees.
For second-grade items including mixed sweets 660 rupees per kilogram, Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun 700 rupees, Milky Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Mily Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees, Plain Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Plain Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees,
For third-grade items, mixed sweets 600 rupees, Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun 650 rupees, Milky Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Milky Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees, Plain Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Plain Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees.
The citizens of Abbottabad have expressed their appreciation for the district administration's initiative to lower the prices of essential items like roti and bakery products, acknowledging the positive impact on household budgets.
Recent Stories
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered14 seconds ago
-
International Day of Biological Diversity observed10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures in wake of heat wave10 minutes ago
-
PR earns Rs. 40.1b in first half of FY-2023-24 Senate informed10 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits Capital Hospital40 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims two lives40 minutes ago
-
Ban on transfer/posting, leaves of Excise Dept staff to achieve tax collection target50 minutes ago
-
Rapid Response Unit established to combat menace of narcotics in Sindh60 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle-Tractor collision in Okara kills one1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today1 hour ago
-
170 students land at MIAP from Kyrgyzstan2 hours ago
-
PDMA issues heatwave alert11 hours ago