District admin reduces Tandoori Roti, bakery items, sweet prices in district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The district administration of Abbottabad Wednesday has announced a significant price reduction for a 120-gram tandoori roti and set the price at 15 rupees.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Price Review Committee of Abbottabad district, in compliance with provincial government directives following a decrease in flour prices.

In response to the reduced prices, the public is encouraged to report any complaints to the Department of food Office in Abbottabad, either in person, in writing, or via phone.

Alongside the reduction in tandoori roti prices, the administration has also issued a new price list for various bakery items and sweets, reflecting the significant drop in wheat prices. According to the updated list, first-Grade mixed sweets price would be 700 rupees, Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun, 750 rupees, Milky Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Milky Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees, Plain Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Plain Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees.

For second-grade items including mixed sweets 660 rupees per kilogram, Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun 700 rupees, Milky Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Mily Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees, Plain Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Plain Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees,

For third-grade items, mixed sweets 600 rupees, Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun 650 rupees, Milky Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Milky Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees, Plain Bread (400 grams) 100 rupees, Plain Bread (800 grams) 200 rupees.

The citizens of Abbottabad have expressed their appreciation for the district administration's initiative to lower the prices of essential items like roti and bakery products, acknowledging the positive impact on household budgets.