District Admin Refuses To Grant NOC For PPPs Worker Convention In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The district administration of Abbottabad Monday has refused to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) central chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's worker convention scheduled for November 15 at the Postgraduate College No.1 Ground Abbottabad.

On November 15, party officials stood their ground to hold the convention, demanding a review of the instructions to make the election contentious.

District president PPP Abbottabad Sarfraz Khan Jadoon, along with other party officials, held a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club stating that the PPP doesn't resort to force but rather upholds its rights.

He further said that on November 15, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other central officials will attend the worker convention in Abbottabad and for this purpose, a written request has been submitted to Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zahir-ul-Islam for permission to hold the convention at the College Ground.

The request has been forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Abbottabad's offices, however, after several delays and negotiations, permission to hold the convention at College Ground has been denied, the district president said.

Sarfraz Khan said that the election has already been announced in the country, and the Caretaker Prime Minister has also stated that there are no restrictions on rallies, processions, and public meetings.

He said that we are not terrorists, nor are we blocking roads to cause inconvenience to people and emphasized that if any attempt is made to obstruct the convention, they will take legal action.

