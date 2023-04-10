The district administration on Monday refuted news regarding the death of a citizen following a stampede at a free flour distribution centre set up at Baisakhi Ground being circulated on social media

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration on Monday refuted news regarding the death of a citizen following a stampede at a free flour distribution centre set up at Baisakhi Ground being circulated on social media.

According to the press release issued by the district administration, there was no stampede during the distribution of flour in Baisakhi Ground and no one died at the centre.

The condition of a person standing in the queue at the centre deteriorated in the morning, after which the people who came with him took him to the hospital where he breathed his last.

The deceased was identified as Waqas resident of Zafarabad Colony.

According to a doctor of the Trauma Center of District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan, Waqas lost his life due to heat and suffocation.