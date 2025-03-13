District Admin Releases Performance Report For First Ten Days Of Ramzan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The District Administration Abbottabad has released its performance report for the first ten days of Ramzan on Thursday, highlighting extensive efforts to ensure the availability of essential food items and strict enforcement of official price controls.
To provide relief to the public, the administration set up seven price control desks across the district. These desks, manned by representatives from the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Livestock Department, and District Administration, closely monitored prices and took immediate action against violations.
According to the report, a total of 155 operations were conducted, during which 2,541 shops were inspected.
As a result, 798 shopkeepers were penalized for overpricing, while 1,867 other violations were recorded. Authorities registered 63 FIRs, sealed 49 shops, and arrested 11 individuals for violating pricing regulations.
Additionally, fines amounting to Rs. 861,300 were imposed on offenders involved in overpricing, hoarding, and other violations.
The District Administration Abbottabad has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy against hoarding and price violations in the public interest. Citizens are urged to report complaints to the District Control Room or the nearest Price Control Desk for swift action.
