District Admin Removes Illegal Speed Breakers

Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:43 PM

District admin removes illegal speed breakers

District Administration Peshawar and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Hassan Khel removed illegal speed breakers in a joint operation on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :District Administration Peshawar and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Hassan Khel removed illegal speed breakers in a joint operation on Thursday.

The joint operation was conducted on public complaints as those speed breakers were bursting the tyres of vehicles and were also causing road accidents.

The local residents have appreciated operation against speed breakers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that operation against illegal speed breakers will continue and directed all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) for removal of such speed breakers in their areas of jurisdiction and action against those who involved in re-erecting it.

More Stories From Pakistan

