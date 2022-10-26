UrduPoint.com

District Admin Request For Rs 65 Mln To Install CCTV Cameras

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 08:44 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Planning Abbas Afridi Wednesday said that there is a high level of security risk in the District Government Secretariat due to the parking of irrelevant vehicles because there are many government department offices in the secretariat.

Chairing a meeting regarding the security of the district government secretariat, he said keeping in view the security, there will be a complete ban on the parking of any unauthorized vehicles and along with this the watchmen of all the offices will perform their duty 24 hours a day and any unauthorized vehicle or person will not be allowed to enter.

The ADC said that an estimate of Rs 65 million had been sent to C&W as soon as funds were available, work on it will be started.

He further said that the cleanliness of the secretariat will be arranged.

He said that a room and bathroom for the watchman and police security will be constructed immediately next to the main gate. Along with this, CCTV cameras will also be installed for the security of the building.

In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Abbottabad Rabia Sajjad, SP Rizwan, DSP Traffic Yousuf Tanoli, Department of Information Khan Gul, Adnan Khan from Federal Ombudsman, ADC General KPA Mazhar Khan and other officers participated and gave their suggestions regarding security.

