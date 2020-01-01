District Admin retrieved 889 kanal graveyard land in Lakki Marwat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has retrieved 889 kanal graveyard land at union council Abakhel in Lakki Marwat district.

After receiving complaints from public and elders during open court (katcheri) at Abakhel, the Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Jahngir Azam Wazir ordered Additional Assistant Commissioner Sajjad Hussain to immediately retrieve the graveyard land.

The additional assistant commissioner, officials of revenue department, tehsil municipal administration, local government and police used heavy machinery and bulldozed encroachment on the graveyard land in the said area.

Deputy Commissioner Jahangir Azam Wazir also visited Abakhel and inspected the operation. Crops grown on the encroached land were also removed. The Deputy Commissioner said encroachment would not be allowed and strict legal action would be taken against violators of government orders.

The elders thanked the district administration for the swift action and expressed the hope that drive against encroachments in different bazaars and graveyards would also continue in other areas of the district.