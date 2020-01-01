UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Retrieved 889 Kanal Graveyard Land In Lakki Marwat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 01:06 PM

District Admin retrieved 889 kanal graveyard land in Lakki Marwat

The district administration has retrieved 889 kanal graveyard land at union council Abakhel in Lakki Marwat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has retrieved 889 kanal graveyard land at union council Abakhel in Lakki Marwat district.

After receiving complaints from public and elders during open court (katcheri) at Abakhel, the Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Jahngir Azam Wazir ordered Additional Assistant Commissioner Sajjad Hussain to immediately retrieve the graveyard land.

The additional assistant commissioner, officials of revenue department, tehsil municipal administration, local government and police used heavy machinery and bulldozed encroachment on the graveyard land in the said area.

Deputy Commissioner Jahangir Azam Wazir also visited Abakhel and inspected the operation. Crops grown on the encroached land were also removed. The Deputy Commissioner said encroachment would not be allowed and strict legal action would be taken against violators of government orders.

The elders thanked the district administration for the swift action and expressed the hope that drive against encroachments in different bazaars and graveyards would also continue in other areas of the district.

Related Topics

Police Lakki Marwat From Government Court

Recent Stories

Almost 3 in 5 (56%) internet users in Pakistan say ..

14 minutes ago

Celebrate New Year with Infinix Jeeto 2020

19 minutes ago

Japanese baseball coach in Pakistan to give tips t ..

19 minutes ago

2 Indian soldiers killed in Jammu

5 minutes ago

Gov't approves 4 new hospitals in district RWP

5 minutes ago

Girlfriend, boyfriend allegedly killed for honor i ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.