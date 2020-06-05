District admin retrieves state land

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

The district administration retrieved three kanals state land worth Rs 60 million during an operation against land grabbers in Subhan Garden Harbanspura, here on Friday

Following the directive of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal, Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) Mehdi Maroof led the operation as heavy machinery demolished illegal structures at the site.

Police, MCL and Revenue Department's teams also assisted the district administration in land retrieval. Assistant Commissioner informed that case was registered against land grabbers.

More Stories From Pakistan

