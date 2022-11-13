UrduPoint.com

District Admin Retrieves State Land Worth Rs 7.5 Million

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration on Sunday retrieved state land worth Rs 7.5 million during an operation in the provincial capital.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Imran Safdar with heavy machinery launched the operation in Harbanspura area and demolished five building structures including under-constructed houses, boundary wall and commercial shops to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

Around two separate retrieval operations were conducted at various points of Harbanspura.

The operation was conducted on the special directions of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali. The assistant commissioner said that operation would continue without any discrimination and every inch of state land would be retrieved.

