District Admin Reviews Pre-monsoon Arrangements In Hyderabad
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his camp office to review pre-monsoon preparations. The meeting focused on strategies and readiness for the upcoming monsoon rains, addressing potential issues that may arise during this period.
According to an official handout, the deputy commissioner emphasized the importance of resolving sewage water problems and ensuring an uninterrupted power supply. He directed to strengthen coordination with HESCO to minimize load shedding during the monsoon season.
Zain-ul-Abideen Memon instructed officials to ensure a sufficient supply of diesel to keep all pumping stations operational continuously. He also directed relevant officers to implement effective measures to prevent water accumulation in low-lying areas.
The meeting decided to increase manpower at critical locations during the rains and stressed the need for close communication between all relevant departments.
All Assistant Commissioners of the talukas were directed to ensure the deployment of their staff at pumping stations.
Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Gada Hussain Soomro, District Officer P&D Aamir Hussain Jatoi, all taluka Assistant Commissioners, MD WASA, officers of HESCO and Irrigation attended the meeting.
Meanwhile, on the special directive of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, emergency cleaning of rain water drains across the district was underway. DC informed that over 60% of the cleaning work of drains has been completed so far. HMC and WASA were fulfilling their responsibilities in this regard, and the district administration officers were supervising the work round the clock.
He also urged the goal to complete all preparations before the expected monsoon rains to prevent any inconvenience to the residents of Hyderabad.
