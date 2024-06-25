Open Menu

District Admin Reviews Pre-monsoon Arrangements In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

District admin reviews pre-monsoon arrangements in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his camp office to review pre-monsoon preparations. The meeting focused on strategies and readiness for the upcoming monsoon rains, addressing potential issues that may arise during this period.

According to an official handout, the deputy commissioner emphasized the importance of resolving sewage water problems and ensuring an uninterrupted power supply. He directed to strengthen coordination with HESCO to minimize load shedding during the monsoon season.

Zain-ul-Abideen Memon instructed officials to ensure a sufficient supply of diesel to keep all pumping stations operational continuously. He also directed relevant officers to implement effective measures to prevent water accumulation in low-lying areas.

The meeting decided to increase manpower at critical locations during the rains and stressed the need for close communication between all relevant departments.

All Assistant Commissioners of the talukas were directed to ensure the deployment of their staff at pumping stations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Gada Hussain Soomro, District Officer P&D Aamir Hussain Jatoi, all taluka Assistant Commissioners, MD WASA, officers of HESCO and Irrigation attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, on the special directive of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, emergency cleaning of rain water drains across the district was underway. DC informed that over 60% of the cleaning work of drains has been completed so far. HMC and WASA were fulfilling their responsibilities in this regard, and the district administration officers were supervising the work round the clock.

He also urged the goal to complete all preparations before the expected monsoon rains to prevent any inconvenience to the residents of Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Water Hyderabad Jatoi May All Rains

Recent Stories

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

4 minutes ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

3 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

17 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

17 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

17 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

17 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan