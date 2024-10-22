- Home
District Admin Sanghar Distributes Relief Goods To Fire-affected Families In Achro Thar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran Hassan Khowaja stated that in response to a fire incident in Achro Thar, the district administration, along with social organizations, was actively distributing essential relief items to the affected families on the directives of MNA Shazia Atta Mari
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran Hassan Khowaja stated that in response to a fire incident in Achro Thar, the district administration, along with social organizations, was actively distributing essential relief items to the affected families on the directives of MNA Shazia Atta Mari.
On Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Khipro, in collaboration with Qatar Charity, distributed ration packets, which included flour, lentils, rice, dates, oil and other necessary supplies, to over 100 households affected by the fire.
The affected families expressed their gratitude to MNA Shazia Atta Marri and the district administration to remember them in the time of need. The Deputy Commissioner further assured that additional assistance would be provided soon by the provincial government and other social organizations.
