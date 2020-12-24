UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Sealed Restaurants, Shops Over SOPs Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

District admin sealed restaurants, shops over SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration sealed 16 restaurants and 11 shops during action over violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Thursday.

Various teams imposed Rs10,000 fine on the violators and issued strict warnings, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

He said that the teams sealed Best Foods, Sheikh Ahmed Fish Corner, CHS Pharmacy, Mexico Ice Cream and Hafiz Lal Sweets in the area of Cantt tehsil, while Fazal Sons, Ayyan Garments, Aqsa Garments, Toheed mobile shop, Tasqeen Mobile Shop and LPG shop were sealed in City tehsil.

He said the teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown, adding that they warned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Related Topics

LPG Mobile Fine Vehicles Mexico Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

34 minutes ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

34 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

39 minutes ago

Chinese Ambassador Hopes Russia-China Tourist Flow ..

29 seconds ago

Hearing Into Legal Claim of COVID-19 Victims Relat ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.