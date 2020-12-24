District admin sealed restaurants, shops over SOPs violation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration sealed 16 restaurants and 11 shops during action over violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Thursday.

Various teams imposed Rs10,000 fine on the violators and issued strict warnings, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

He said that the teams sealed Best Foods, Sheikh Ahmed Fish Corner, CHS Pharmacy, Mexico Ice Cream and Hafiz Lal Sweets in the area of Cantt tehsil, while Fazal Sons, Ayyan Garments, Aqsa Garments, Toheed mobile shop, Tasqeen Mobile Shop and LPG shop were sealed in City tehsil.

He said the teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown, adding that they warned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.