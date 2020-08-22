UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Seals 10 Hotels In Kaghan After Confirmation COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 08:24 PM

District admin seals 10 hotels in Kaghan after confirmation COVID-19 cases

After confirmation of 47 new COVID-19 cases in hotel of Kaghan including the entire staff and tourist, the administration sealed 10 hotels of Kaghan

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :After confirmation of 47 new COVID-19 cases in hotel of Kaghan including the entire staff and tourist, the administration sealed 10 hotels of Kaghan.

According to the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) officials during the last one week, 800 samples were collected from Kaghan where the entire staff of a hotel found COVID-19 positive while the total number of cases found in the area was 47.

KDA officials confirmed that 10 hotels of Kaghan were sealed after the new wave of Coronavirus positive cases.

Health department officials said that hotels staff sample collections are yet to complete, after confirmation of the samples department would recommend closure of more hotels in the region.

The hotels of Kaghan were allowed to open following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) but unfortunately, hotel owners, staff and moreover tourists are not adhering to the orders for their own safety which is a major cause of the new wave of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Hotel From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MD SSWMB declares emergency in Board in view of ra ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan to take up unresolved visa issues of stuc ..

19 minutes ago

Swiss People's Party Picks New Leader Ahead of Cru ..

19 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Congratulates Turkish Leader o ..

19 minutes ago

Youth shot dead by rivals in Faisalabad

24 minutes ago

CDA continues anti-encroachment drive

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.