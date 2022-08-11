District admin seals 16 illegal concrete block factories

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration Abbottabad while taking action against illegal concrete block building factories in residential areas sealed 16 factories and one poultry farm.

According to the details, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, inspection teams visited various residential areas of Abbottabad city where people had lodged complaints against illegal concrete block building factories.

AC Saqlain Saleem sealed 16 block factories and one poultry farm situated in residential areas across the city.

The inspection teams comprising Assistant Director Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and TMA staff Abbottabad inspected Nawan Shahr, Jharian Road, Ehtsham Colony, Mirpur, Osmanabad and adjacent areas where 16 factories and one poultry farms were sealed.