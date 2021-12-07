UrduPoint.com

District Admin Seals 33 Stone Crushing Plants For Violation Of EPA Act

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :District Administration and concerned authorities here on Tuesday sealed 33 illegal stone crushing plants at various places that were violating the environment protection act.

The district administration took the action on the public complaints against the illegal stone crushing plants in Chuna, Dhamtor, Kumhawan, Tarhana villages and Ilyasi road, the plants have not only destroyed the hills but also created an environmental impact on the locals.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan accompanied by Assistant Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) inspected stone crushing plants at Ghumhawan and sealed 10 plants that were found violating EPA act.

Assistant Commissioner-1 Ali Sher, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Inspector EPA, Assistant Director Mines and Minerals and AD Industries visited to inspect Chuna, Dhamtor, Tarhana villages and Ilyasi road stone crush plants. The team sealed 23 stone crushing plants that were found illegal and violating the EPA act.

Legal and illegal stone crushing plants are a serious threat all over the Hazara division, the blasting method not only creates environmental hazards but also damages the buildings of the area.

During last week 7 stone crushing plants were sealed by the district administration, up till now, 40 stone crushing plants have been sealed in district Abbottabad against the violation of the EPA act.

