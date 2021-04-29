UrduPoint.com
District Admin Seals 37 More Illegal Marble Factories

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

District admin seals 37 more illegal marble factories

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration, following the directives of the Chief Minister, sealed 37 more illegal marble factories on Warsak Road and Safaid Sang Road here on Thursday.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Shah Alam), Omar Owais Kiyani along with Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anwar Akbar Khan and authorities of Environment Protection Agency (EPA), industries and police carried out operation against illegal marble factories in both localities and sealed 37 marble units. About 11 illegal marble factories were already sealed in Warsak Road and Mulla Gori areas in yesterday operation.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood has said that due to lack of filtration plants, the polluted water of these units was flown to irrigation canals that not only rendering drains in localities blocked rather was affecting agriculture production and causing environmental pollution.

Furthermore, due to flowing of polluted water from these factories on roads was creating hardships for the people.

The proprietors of the concerned factories were issued consecutive notices for adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of environment department and installation of filtration plants and their delaying tactics prompted administration to seal their factories.

The deputy commissioner said that legal proceedings would be initiated against the owners of these factories and vowed that crackdown on illegal marble factories would be continued.

