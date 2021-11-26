UrduPoint.com

District Admin Seals 7 Stone Crushing Plants For Violating Environmental Protection Act

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :District Administration Abbottabad and concerned authorities Friday sealed seven illegal stone crushing plants in Chuna Abbottabad that were violating the environment protection act.

The district administration took the action on the public complaints that the illegal stone crushing plants in Chuna village has not only destroyed the hill but also created an environmental impact on the locals.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner-1 Ali Sher, Inspector Environmental Protection Agency and Assistant Director Mines and Minerals visited Chohna Crush Plants.

Seven stone crushing plants of the area were found illegal and they were also violating Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and were working without the permission of the Mines and Mineral Department.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Hassan Ehsan after sealing the plants said that we would not allow anybody to start or continue illegal stone crushing plants in district Abbottabad, he also announces to continue our drive.

Legal and illegal stone crushing plants are a serious threat all over the Hazara division, the blasting method not only creates environmental hazards but also damages the buildings of the area.

People of District Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera, Battagram, Kohistan have lodged dozens of complaints with the authorities in their respective areas where blast mining and stone crushing is on the rise for the last couple of years.

