UrduPoint.com

District Admin Seals Dhamtoor Dolly Lift On Violation Of SOPs

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

District admin seals Dhamtoor Dolly lift on violation of SOPs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration of Abbottabad on Tuesday banned Dhamtoor Dolly lift after yesterday's accident over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and without having a fitness certificate from the concerned authority.

According to the details, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abbottabad Arshad Mahmood sealed the Dhamtoor dolly lift after the incident where the connecting rope of the lift broke and 8 children were stuck in the middle way at a height of about 400 feet on River Harno. Later, they were rescued by Rescue 1122 after passing many hours.

AC Revenue following the directives of DC Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat visited the Dhamtoor dolly lift and reviewed the route and declared the lift dangerous for transportation and sealed fur unlimited time, he also directed TMA Abbottabad about the SOPs and NOC for the lifts.

In order to protect precious human lives DC Abbottabad also directed officials to inspect all dolly lifts in the district to review the capacity, standard, and implementation of SOPs.

During the last five years, several accidents with dolly lifts have occurred in the Hazara division where more than a dozen people have lost their lives. After the accident in Lora circle where in May 2017 11 people died when a dolly lift fell into the ravine, the provincial government and district, Abbottabad administration banned homemade dolly lifts and started inspection of the lifts which continued for a few days.

As the days passed matter of the accident was buried under the files, and owners and contractors of the lifts again started the routine operation without any precautionary measures where even most lifts have no doors and commuters have to sit in the open lift.

Unfortunately, the lifts usually have to pass hundreds of feet deep ravines moreover the owners have no fitness certificates for the lifts and operators have no valid training or experience for their job.

Related Topics

Accident Abbottabad Noc Died Job Circle May Rescue 1122 2017 All From Government

Recent Stories

General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

53 minutes ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

2 hours ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

2 hours ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

2 hours ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.