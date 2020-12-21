District admin seals four illegal bus stands

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :District administration on Monday sealed four illegal bus stands and impounded seven vehicles as well as served notices to three wagon stands to shift another place.

Official on Monday said bus stands of Jaddah Travels, Skyways, Vehari chowk and Syedwala Bypass Chowk were sealed while three wagon stands including Al-Shahbaz Fly Coach, Al-Abbas Flying Coach, and Shalimar Flying Coach were served notices and instructed to operate from General Bus Stand.

Secretary road and transport authority Chaudhary Abdul Ghaffar said most of bus and wagon stands were operational for last 30 years.

He informed that few bus stands had obtained stay orders from courts. However, he added, after dismissal of stay orders, the action was taken against the illegal bus stands.

These Bus stands would be shifted to General Bus stand and would help reduce traffic burden in city areas.

It would also increase income of the General Bus Stand, he said.