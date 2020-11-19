District admin seals four stone crushing plant for omitting air pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Administration and concerned authorities Thursday have sealed four stone-crushing plants in Abbottabad that were violating the environment protection act

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :District Administration and concerned authorities Thursday have sealed four stone-crushing plants in Abbottabad that were violating the environment protection act.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah at his office. In the meeting, the DC was informed about the practical measures against hill cutting at Shimla hills, Sherwan road, Murree road, Karakoram Highway, illegal mining and encroachments.

Assistant Director Industries while briefing the meeting said that a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad visited Chunia and Ghumwan where they found four stone crushing plants violating the Environmental Protection Act (EPA) and illegal mining, the visiting team sealed them.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad while addressing the meeting directed all concerned to stay vigilant don't allow anybody for cutting the hills or illegal mining without proper No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned authority in district Abbottabad, he also announced to continue action against illegal mining, stone crushing, housing societies and violation of environment stone crushing plants.

In the meeting imposition of section 144 on illegal mining, stone crushing and hill cutting also came under discussion where police department, mines and minerals and EPA would be authorized to take action against the violators.

Legal and illegal stone crushing plants are a serious issue in all over Hazara division, blasting method not only creates environmental hazards but also damage the buildings of the area.

People of District Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera, Battagram, Kohistan have lodged dozens of complaints with the authorities in their respective areas where blast mining and stone crushing is on the rise for the last couple of years. Unfortunately, except few the concerned authorities don't bother to take action on the public complaints.