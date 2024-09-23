District Admin Seals Illegal Petrol Pump In Seri Havelian
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Acting on government directives, the district administration of Abbottabad on Monday initiated a crackdown on illegal petrol pumps. As part of this operation, an illegal petrol pump at Seri Havelian was sealed by Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal.
During the inspection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner instructed authorities to conduct further investigations and ensure that all legal protocols are observed. This operation aims to protect the public from substandard fuel and other legal violations.
The district administration affirmed that similar actions will continue against illegal business activities to ensure citizens are provided with quality services and adherence to regulations. The government has also urged the public to report any illegal petrol pumps, assuring that swift action will be taken against violators.
