UrduPoint.com

District Admin Seals Three Stone Crushing Plants For Violating SOPs

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 08:03 PM

District admin seals three stone crushing plants for violating SOPs

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem on Friday sealed three stone crushing plants in the areas Dhodial, Bamblian, Ichhar, Ghumawan, Rawlakot, Meera and Gujjar Bandi for violating SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem on Friday sealed three stone crushing plants in the areas Dhodial, Bamblian, Ichhar, Ghumawan, Rawlakot, Meera and Gujjar Bandi for violating SOPs.

Saqlain Saleem said that strict action will be taken against the owners of the stone crushing plant who would be found violating SOPs.

Assuring the redressal of complaints by the residents of Dhodial, Bamblian, Ichhar, Ghumawan, Rawlakot, Meera and Gujjar Bandi regarding crush plants, Assistant Commissioner visited the crush plants in Gardawar and Patwar circle, as he inspected the damage to the houses and the crushing plants.

During his visit, It was confirmed that houses were being damaged due to the controlled blasting, while dust from blasting and crushing was making people sick and suffering from various diseases.

In addition, the condition of the road was extremely dangerous due to the heavy traffic on the road used by stone crushers.

During the inspection, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad said that all activities outside the leased area, uncontrolled blasting, non-use of the dust control system, and lack of proper procedures for disposal of unnecessary materials.

The use of village road by the stone crushers for heavy traffic, lack of water sprinkler system to prevent air pollution, non-use of cover while supplying construction material to trucks, and safety kits for workers.

Owing to the non-availability of basic needs, SOPs and causing air pollution AC Abbottabad issued instructions to Hazara Stone Crushers, Black Diamond Stone Crusher, Qazi Hamas Stone Crusher under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration, Public Service Delivery and Good Governance Act 2020.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Meera Visit Road Traffic Circle 2020 All From

Recent Stories

US approves Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for younge ..

US approves Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for youngest children

2 minutes ago
 England hit world record ODI score of 498-4 agains ..

England hit world record ODI score of 498-4 against the Netherlands

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Traffic Police expedites action against ..

Islamabad Traffic Police expedites action against one-way violators

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Mexico hold bilateral political consulta ..

Pakistan, Mexico hold bilateral political consultations; vow to further deepen, ..

2 minutes ago
 Liaquat University Hospital surgeons successfully ..

Liaquat University Hospital surgeons successfully conducts oral cancer surgery

26 minutes ago
 Biden calls clean energy matter of national securi ..

Biden calls clean energy matter of national security

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.