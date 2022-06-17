District admin seals three stone crushing plants for violating SOPs

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem on Friday sealed three stone crushing plants in the areas Dhodial, Bamblian, Ichhar, Ghumawan, Rawlakot, Meera and Gujjar Bandi for violating SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem on Friday sealed three stone crushing plants in the areas Dhodial, Bamblian, Ichhar, Ghumawan, Rawlakot, Meera and Gujjar Bandi for violating SOPs.

Saqlain Saleem said that strict action will be taken against the owners of the stone crushing plant who would be found violating SOPs.

Assuring the redressal of complaints by the residents of Dhodial, Bamblian, Ichhar, Ghumawan, Rawlakot, Meera and Gujjar Bandi regarding crush plants, Assistant Commissioner visited the crush plants in Gardawar and Patwar circle, as he inspected the damage to the houses and the crushing plants.

During his visit, It was confirmed that houses were being damaged due to the controlled blasting, while dust from blasting and crushing was making people sick and suffering from various diseases.

In addition, the condition of the road was extremely dangerous due to the heavy traffic on the road used by stone crushers.

During the inspection, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad said that all activities outside the leased area, uncontrolled blasting, non-use of the dust control system, and lack of proper procedures for disposal of unnecessary materials.

The use of village road by the stone crushers for heavy traffic, lack of water sprinkler system to prevent air pollution, non-use of cover while supplying construction material to trucks, and safety kits for workers.

Owing to the non-availability of basic needs, SOPs and causing air pollution AC Abbottabad issued instructions to Hazara Stone Crushers, Black Diamond Stone Crusher, Qazi Hamas Stone Crusher under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration, Public Service Delivery and Good Governance Act 2020.