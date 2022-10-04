District admin seals two stone crushing plants in Lura Circle

District administration Abbottabad while taking action against stone-crushing plants, sealed two plants, involved in omitting pollution, in the area of Tehsil Lora

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration Abbottabad while taking action against stone-crushing plants, sealed two plants, involved in omitting pollution, in the area of Tehsil Lora.

According to an official, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad inspected stone-crushing plants at Lura Circle and found two of them polluting and damaging the environment and ecosystem.

Both stone-crushing plants were also working without NOC.

According to the government guidelines, measures are being taken by the district administration to protect environmental degradation against weather effects and maintain the natural environment.

Apart from this, notices and instructions have been issued regarding the ongoing mining, sand mining, excavation, dust control and implementation within 100 meters along the watercourse and along the riverbed.