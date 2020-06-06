UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Seals Two Water Parks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 07:51 PM

District admin seals two water parks

The district administration on Saturday sealed two water parks in the provincial capital for violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration on Saturday sealed two water parks in the provincial capital for violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government.

Following the direction of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, Assistant Commissioner City Tabraiz Murree conducted a raid and sealed Saith Water Land and Sadaf Water Land for violating the SOPs.

He also arrested five people and took them into custody for legal proceedings.

He said the district administration regularly inspected public points to ensure the SOPsimplementation issued by the government.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Water Murree Government

Recent Stories

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney ..

10 minutes ago

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

13 minutes ago

Poultry and livestock absolutely safe from COVID-1 ..

15 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman demands govt to ..

16 minutes ago

Allegations of destruction of Buddhist sites in GB ..

17 minutes ago

OIC Delivers COVID-19 Medical Emergency Assistance ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.