The district administration Hyderabad has requested the citizens to cooperate with the government schoolteachers who are surveying the population which has been vaccinated or not vaccinated for coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration Hyderabad has requested the citizens to cooperate with the government schoolteachers who are surveying the population which has been vaccinated or not vaccinated for coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Friday the ADC Qaim Akbar Nimai acknowledged the important role being played by the teachers who had been engaged in the door to door survey.

He said, Hyderabad was the first district which had initiated the door to door survey of the vaccinated and non-vaccinated population.

Following Hyderabad the Sindh government had directed all the districts to engage the government teachers in the vaccination process, he added.

He said after collection of data of the population which had not been vaccinated special arrangements would be made to immunize that segment of the population.

"It's also possible that we may start the process of door to door vaccination for such citizens," he told.

Nimai also appealed to the people to adopt the SOPs as the fourth wave of COVID-19 was infecting a large number of people.